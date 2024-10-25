Projected starting lineup, rotation, and more for Knicks home opener against Pacers
Who's ready for a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals? The New York Knicks will host the Pacers on Friday, five months after the team's season ended at MSG in Game 7.
New York's first game of the season didn't go as hoped, as the Knicks lost 132-109 to Boston. The Knicks looked worse than expected, but remember that the team has a different lineup than last season after making two major offseason trades.
Indiana played Detroit in its first game of the season on Wednesday. The Pacers pulled out a 115-109 win over a Pistons squad that looks much better than they did last season. Myles Turner led Indiana with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. Pascal Siakam had 19 points (8-of-15). Tyrese Haliburton finished with 15 points (6-of-18).
New York will be without a couple of key players, and Indiana lost a key player in its season-opening game. Former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman tore his Achilles in his first official game with the Pacers after he signed a two-year contract over the summer.
Knicks projected starting lineup vs Pacers
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
Josh Hart
OG Anunoby
Karl-Anthony Towns
Knicks projected rotation vs Pacers
PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride
SG: Mikal Bridges, Cam Payne
SF: Josh Hart, Pacome Dadiet
PF: OG Anunoby
C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jericho Sims
Tom Thibodeau played all 12 players in Tuesday's loss to Boston, but that was because the game was a blowout. Dadiet was the first rookie off the bench. Expect him to get rotation minutes again on Friday with Achiuwa sidelined.
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (foot), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Pacers projected starting lineup vs Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton
Andrew Nembhard
Aaron Nesmith
Pascal Siakam
Myles Turner
Pacers injury report
James Wiseman (Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (groin) are out.
How to watch Pacers at Knicks Oct. 25
New York and Indiana will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial on fuboTV. YouTube TV also offers ESPN but only offers a free 20-minute trial for new users. The base plan starts at $72.99/month. You can also watch the game on Sling TV for as low as $20 for your first month.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Cleveland (7:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Miami (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 1 at Detroit (7 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 4 at Houston (8:45 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)