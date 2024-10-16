Preseason is proving Knicks weakness could turn into strength sooner than expected
The New York Knicks didn't need their starters to beat the Hornets on Tuesday in preseason action. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns rested while the bench unit put on a show.
New York started Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, Cam Payne, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims. Three starters scored in double-figures, while Achiuwa had a double-double (20 points, 16 rebounds).
Fans especially enjoyed watching the rookies. Tyler Kolek (24), Ariel Hukporti (22), and Pacome Dadiet (28) all played big minutes.
Knicks rookies put on a show in New York's preseason win over Charlotte
Dadiet was New York's first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and he made his Knicks preseason debut against the Hornets. It couldn't have gone better than it did. All 16 of his points came in the second quarter on 6-of-9 shooting. Dadiet also posted five rebounds and one steal.
Kolek continued to play like a veteran. At 23 years old, he's not your typical rookie, and he hasn't played like a rookie. His playmaking and confidence stood out at Summer League, and it's carried over to the preseason. Kolek finished with seven points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
Kolek gets to learn from one of the league's best point guards, who summed up the rookie's game perfectly.
Fans have called for Kolek to be in the rotation. New York usually shies away from playing rookies big minutes, but it wouldn't be surprising if Kolek played more minutes than previous Knicks rookies. The front office knew what they were doing when they traded up for him in the draft. He's poised and ready for the moment.
It was fun to watch Kolek's connection with Ariel Hukporti. New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency but acquired a center from Germany on draft night who wears No. 55. Sound a little familiar? Hukporti finished with eight points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block.
The Knicks have 12 players signed to standard contracts and need at least 14 to meet the league minimum. Landry Shamet was a favorite for one, but that was before the veteran unfortunately got injured on Tuesday. New York's financial situation means one spot will go to a rookie, likely Hukporti, who is currently on a two-way contract.
The Knicks have lost key depth over the past year. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were traded to Toronto in the OG Anunoby deal. Quentin Grimes was traded to Detroit for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo were traded to Minnesota in the KAT deal.
The collective bargaining agreement makes upgrading the roster difficult for teams above the first tax apron. Building through the draft is more important than ever. The Knicks have been criticized for lacking depth, but the front office hit three home runs in the 2024 draft. Kevin McCullar Jr. hasn't played with a lingering knee injury, so that number could turn to four.
New York's rookies likely won't play significant minutes in 2024-25, but it's not out of the question. The Knicks know how to develop players (look at Deuce), which is a bonus.
It's just the preseason, but Kolek, Hukporti, and Dadiet have contributed in big ways. The future is bright for that trio (and New York).