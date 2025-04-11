Precious Achiuwa delivers crucial reminder to Knicks skeptics as playoffs near

Precious Achiuwa has had quite the journey with the New York Knicks. He was an afterthought in the OG Anunoby trade in December 2023, but it didn't take long for him to flip the script. Achiuwa stepped up when a shorthanded New York squad needed it most down the stretch.

The Knicks didn't extend a qualifying offer to Achiuwa last summer, making him an unrestricted free agent. Isaiah Hartenstein left New York in free agency, leaving the Knicks to explore other options. A few weeks later, they re-signed Achiuwa to a one-year deal after New York convinced him to waive his no-trade clause.

It seemed like Achiuwa or Jericho Sims would be the team's starting center entering the season after it was announced that Mitchell Robinson would miss the first couple of months recovering from ankle surgery. The Knicks ended that question when they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns days before training camp.

Achiuwa strained his hamstring in the preseason and missed the first few weeks of the season. He made his long-awaited return on Dec. 5, finishing with two points, four rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes. Achiuwa has played in 55 games this season, averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The forward started in Thursday's game against Detroit with OG Anunoby sidelined. Achiuwa was a healthy DNP in the Knicks' past two games and has been in-and-out of the rotation during the second half of the season.

Precious Achiuwa has big first half in Knicks' game against Pistons

Achiuwa had his best first half of the season against the Pistons, putting up 13 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal. His top highlight was a monstrous dunk on Isaiah Stewart that got the Knicks' bench on their feet.

YOU'RE GONNA WANNA WATCH THIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/D6UopxCTTI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 10, 2025

He finished the night with his third double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) of the season. The final score didn't go in New York's favor, but at least Achiuwa's performance proved he could rise to the occasion if his number is called in the playoffs.

Tom Thibodeau will likely shorten his rotation, but that doesn't mean Achiuwa won't get minutes, especially since odds are the Knicks will play the Pistons in the playoffs. Detroit plays physical, meaning KAT or Mitchell Robinson could get into foul trouble.

Who knows? Achiuwa could string together a few impactful plays that help New York seal a playoff win. He at least played that way against the Pistons, a team the Knicks could see again very soon.