One potential Knicks playoff rematch has NBA analysts split (for good reason)

The New York Knicks’ season thus far has delivered both the higher ceiling and lower floor that many expected would accompany Mike Brown’s first season as head coach. The experimentation that many projected the coach would conduct on the team’s personnel throughout the year has panned out as expected, even if faith was dwindling at various inflection points.

The team’s players themselves have described their season thus far as a “rollercoaster,” from their NBA Cup victory to the slumps that brought on existential concerns regarding their roster construction and will to win. NBA analysts seem just as split, with Marc Stein recently picking the Celtics to win the Eastern Conference over the Knicks – and Bill Simmons admitting that he doesn't want Boston to run into New York in the postseason.

Knicks' up-and-down campaign leaves Simmons, Stein split

While talking with Adam Mares of the ALL NBA Podcast, Stein revealed how he sees the Eastern Conference shaking out as of now: with the Celtics coming out on top.

"I do like the Celtics ahead of the Knicks, the Knicks have just been a little bit too up and down for me," Stein told Mares on the show.

The Knicks certainly did get the best of the Celtics in last year's playoffs, sending them home in six games on their way to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years. But the volatile nature of the team's season, and the volatile nature of the results they've produced thus far, makes it difficult for some to buy all the way in.

Simmons makes surprising Knicks admission as playoffs approach

Simmons offered a different perspective, in multiple ways, on his self-titled show. NBA analyst Zach Lowe joined him for a discussion of the league landscape at large, making the case that there's still plenty of reason to feel bullish about the Knicks' postseason chances.

Simmons didn't respond to Lowe's optimism by agreeing with any of his specific points about New York's team or championship hopes. But he did acknowledge, as clearly as possible, that that he isn't looking forward to a potential rematch between the divisional rivals.

"I don't want to see them, as a Celtic fan," Simmons told Lowe of the Knicks.

While Simmons would likely pick Boston in a series if push came to shove, the admission that he doesn't want his Celtics to face these Knicks in a playoff series is a much-needed reminder for fans of New York that they're in a great spot with the playoffs just abhout three weeks away.

It's fair to say that the Knicks have had far from a perfect season. But that doesn't mean that other Eastern Conference contenders have had flawless years themselves. New York seems primed to make another deep playoff run, which is exactly what is expected of them.