Why the Knicks' next move shouldn't be a trade for star Donovan Mitchell
While Donovan Mitchell is a star player, his style clashes with the Knicks' current rhythm.
Many New York Knicks fans would love to see Donovan Mitchell in a Knicks jersey at some point in the next couple of years. Quite frankly, they have been wanting to see it ever since the Utah Jazz were shopping him.
The rumors of the Knicks being interested in a trade for Mitchell have been getting thrown around for the past few years. Since Mitchell declined to sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2023-24 season started, Knicks fans have demanded the front office put together a package for Mitchell.
Why Donovan Mitchell wouldn't be a good fit on the Knicks
Mitchell is a great player, don't get me wrong. He can get to the basket and score but could be more organized. The Knicks already have a guy who matches the star criteria, and his name is Jalen Brunson. He's the guy who will be the leader of New York for a long time.
I understand where Knicks fans come from with this obsession, but Mitchell is a player who always needs the ball in his hands.
The Knicks' front office takes the player's overall fit in the team as a significant factor in a trade. Mitchell and Brunson are lethal on offense, isolation-based scorers, and could be better on defense. That is a key reason why he would not be a fit.
What player should the Knicks go after?
After trading Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa, the Knicks need a player to fill Quickley's spark off the bench.
Miles McBride's role on the Knicks has grown since he signed a three-year, $13 million extension. In last Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, he stepped up and helped the Knicks get a big road win when Brunson was ruled out due to a calf injury. McBride's stat line was stacked with 19 points (a career-high), six rebounds, five assists, and 7-of-10 shooting from the field.
He followed that up with a new career-high of 20 points in the loss to the Magic on Monday, bu the Knicks still need to fill Quickley's spot regardless of how McBride plays.
The top players on the market who can be up for the job are Dejounte Murray, Malcolm Brogdon, and Tyus Jones.
Dejounte Murray
Murray is the outlier on this list because he wouldn't come off the bench. Murray averages 20.8 points and 4.8 assists per game on 45.9% shooting from the field.
He would be the Knicks' most significant upgrade from off the trade market. Although Murray has had a poor run with his current teammate, Trae Young, he would better fit next to Brunson as the two have a similar style.
Malcolm Brogdon
Brogdon would fit right into Quickley's spot. He was the guy who beat Quickley to win the Sixth Man of the Year award last season. Brogdon is a consistent player to come off the bench, averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 assists per game.
Not only would he be a great player to come off the bench, but he is also a great closer in tight games. As an experienced player in the league, he would fit in excellently with the young Knicks squad.
Tyus Jones
Jones is in the final year of his contract and wouldn't cost a lot for the Knicks to sign when he enters unrestricted free agency.
He is again an efficient defender, another significant factor that the front office is looking for, as well as head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 assists per game on 42% shooting from behind the arc. He would be a great option to come off the bench.