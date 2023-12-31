When is OG Anunoby expected to make his New York Knicks debut?
The main focus of the New York Knicks-Raptors trade has been about RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley leaving. Maybe when fans enter the acceptance phase, they'll think about what it'll be like to have OG Anunoby play for the Knicks.
Hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Saturday, New York played Indiana. It was the first time this season that the Knicks faced Obi Toppin, and ironically, Quickley (Toppin's closest friend while they were in New York) missed it.
The Knicks have New Year's Eve off but will be back in action on New Year's Day against the best team in the West. Minnesota will be at MSG for the first time this season. The Knicks lost to the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Nov. 20, 117-100.
Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn could make their Knicks debut at the Garden on Monday.
On Monday, OG Anunoby could be the newest starter in New York's lineup. It'll take some time for him and the two other newest Knicks to get accustomed to playing for New York, but Anunoby will have the chance to make fans feel much better about the trade with a solid outing against Minnesota.
The Raptors' first game of the 2023-24 season was against the Timberwolves. Anunoby scored 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from three to go with six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in a 97-94 win.
In Anunoby's most recent game with Toronto on Dec. 29, he scored 12 points (5-of-8), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during a 120-118 loss to Boston.
Anunoby averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 27 games for the Raptors this season.