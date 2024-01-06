When is the NBA trade deadline?
The holidays might be over, but the best time of the year is around the corner. Once January comes to an end, full attention will be on the looming NBA trade deadline. The deadline never disappoints, from Kevin Durant getting traded in the middle of the night in 2023 to the James Harden-Ben Simmons swap in 2022.
The New York Knicks have already made a big splash by trading for OG Anunoby. The Knicks got by without sending the Raptors a first-round pick, but the trade cost them RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.
The move by the front office signaled that there's more to come, especially because New York still possesses four unprotected first-round picks. Knicks fans have been waiting a few years for Leon Rose to bring a superstar to the city, and there's no guarantee that move will happen at the trade deadline.
The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. A couple of trades could roll in shortly after the 3 p.m. ET deadline.
What trade did the Knicks make before last year's deadline?
The night before the trade deadline in 2023, New York sent Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono, and a protected first-round pick to Portland for Josh Hart. Fans thought that Obi Toppin would be traded on deadline day, but that isn't something that happened until the summer.
Are the Knicks going to make a big move at the trade deadline?
New York reportedly doesn't expect a star to be available for trade until the offseason, so that could be the soonest the organization makes its big move. However, the trade deadline is unpredictable, so there's no way of knowing exactly when the Knicks will trade for a star.