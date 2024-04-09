When is the 2024 WNBA Draft? Time, Location, and How to Watch for Knicks-Liberty Fans
The New York Liberty have four picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
The 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament was a blast. It ended on Sunday with Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks winning the championship, finishing the season with a perfect 38-0 record. Women's basketball is on a quick pause, but the 2024 WNBA Draft will take place next week.
If you're a New York Knicks fan, you're likely a Liberty fan. Maybe you root for the Connecticut Sun. Either way, the WNBA Draft is a must-see event. Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink will all hear their names called in Brooklyn.
When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?
The 2024 WNBA Draft is on Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. There will be no NBA games that day, as the Play-In Tournament will start on April 16.
Where is the 2024 WNBA Draft?
The 2024 WNBA Draft will be at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. For the first time since 2016, fans will be able to attend. If you're interested in going, be sure to buy your ticket!
How can Knicks fans watch the 2024 WNBA Draft?
ESPN will televise the 2024 WNBA Draft. If you want to stream it, check out fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
What picks do the New York Liberty have?
In the first round, the Liberty have the No. 11 pick. In the second round, the No. 5 and No. 11 picks. In the third and final round, the No. 11 pick.
When does the 2024 WNBA season start?
The 2024 WNBA regular season will tip off on Tuesday, May 14. The Liberty will start the season in D.C. against the Mystics.
When will Caitlin Clark and the Fever play in New York?
The Fever will be in New York to play the Liberty on Saturday, May 18, and return on Sunday, June 2.
Should Knicks fans care about the WNBA?
Yes! 100 percent yes. If you're a basketball fan, you should, by default, be a WNBA fan. Women's basketball is rising, and it's never too late to join the fun!
If you go to Barclays (the environment is the opposite of what it is for Nets games) for a game, you may see a Knicks player. Mikal Bridges is an avid supporter of the Liberty, so there's a good chance you'll see him. Maybe you can make Josh Hart proud and "recruit" Bridges to the Knicks.