When are the NBA All-Star Game Reserves announced?
Jalen Brunson is set to earn his first All-Star honor.
Anticipation is building as New York Knicks fans wait to learn if Jalen Brunson will be named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Don't forget about Julius Randle, who averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game before he went down with a dislocated right shoulder.
There was plenty of disappointment from fans when Kenny Smith revealed that Damian Lillard will start over Brunson at the 2024 All-Star Game. Although Brunson rightfully took the high road and said that Lillard deserved to be a starter, the Knicks point guard has had a better season than the Bucks guard.
Rather than talk about what should've been, it's time to look forward to the All-Star reserves announcement.
When will Knicks' Jalen Brunson be named an All-Star reserve?
Considering that Brunson wasn't named an All-Star starter because of the fan vote (players and the media voted him over Lillard), there's a great chance he'll be named a reserve.
The NBA on TNT crew will reveal All-Star reserves on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET ahead of the Lakers-Celtics matchup in Boston.
Will Knicks' Julius Randle be named an All-Star reserve?
Unfortunately, if Randle is selected as an All-Star reserve, Adam Silver will have to find an injury replacement. Still, it'd be quite the accomplishment for Randle to receive his third All-Star nod and his first back-to-back All-Star selection.
How are NBA All-Star reserves selected?
While All-Star starters are selected by a combination of fans, players, and the media, reserves are chosen by head coaches. You'll never be able to guess who Tom Thibodeau voted for!
When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be streamed on TNT and TBS.