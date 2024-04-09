What needs to happen for Knicks to clinch a playoff berth on Tuesday?
The Knicks could make it official.
The New York Knicks are the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference with a 46-32 record, but that isn't telling the whole story. New York has the same record as No. 3 Orlando, but the Magic have the tiebreaker. The Knicks are one game back from the No. 2 Bucks but only 2.5 games ahead of the No. 7 Sixers. It's going to come down to the wire.
Sunday is the final day of the 2023-24 regular season, so New York will know who it will face in the first round of the playoffs very soon. However, the Knicks could lock in their second consecutive berth as soon as Tuesday.
What needs to happen on Tuesday for Knicks to clinch 2024 playoff berth?
New York is in Chicago (again) to take on the Bulls. The Knicks lost to the Bulls on Friday, 108-100, but then went to Wisconsin and pulled off a big 122-109 win over the Bucks. New York should come out hot to make up for Friday's loss. It helps Josh Hart (should) play the majority of the game.
If the Knicks beat the Bulls, they'll need some help from the Hawks. If Atlanta also beats Miami, New York will clinch a playoff berth.
Can the Knicks lose on Tuesday and still clinch a playoff berth?
Even if the Knicks lose to the Bulls, they could still clinch a berth on Tuesday. New York will need Orlando to win (at Houston), Miami to lose (at Atlanta), and Philadelphia to lose (at home against Detroit).
Clearly, the Knicks will be better off if they win, as all it'd take then is for the Hawks to win. The Magic could beat the Rockets, and the Hawks could beat the Heat, but the Sixers losing to the Pistons is a stretch.
If New York clinches on Tuesday, it'll mark the first time since 2013 the team has secured back-to-back playoff appearances.