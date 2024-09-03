Warriors considering inviting forward Knicks were previously interested in to camp
This offseason was full of New York Knicks rumors, but not as many as in previous summers. The front office ended the star trade speculation after they acquired Mikal Bridges before the draft. However, the rumors heated up after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.
New York explored several options before the front office re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal. One of those options was Davis Bertans. Shortly after Hartenstein agreed to join the Thunder, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Knicks were interested in Bertans.
The 31-year-old spent the 2023-24 season with the Thunder (15 games) and Hornets (28 games). He averaged 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, shooting 37.5% from three in Charlotte.
With seven weeks remaining until the start of the regular season, Bertans is still on the market. Training camp will start in a few short weeks. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Bertans could join the world's best shooter at camp if his workout with the Warriors goes well (subscription required).
Warriors invite Davis Bertans for workout ahead of training camp
Bertans' agent posted on Instagram and wrote that his client "will prepare for the upcoming season" with Golden State. If he goes to camp with the Warriors, he'll be one of a few players battling for the team's open roster spot. His experience could give him an edge over Jackson Rowe, who played for Golden State's G League affiliate and was also invited to camp.
Bertans' shooting is what's kept him around in the league for eight seasons. The Warriors don't necessarily need more shooting, but maybe he'll impress enough to earn a non-guaranteed deal.
The six-foot-eleven forward isn't a bad frontcourt depth option. However, he wouldn't have fit well in New York, as he isn't a traditional center. Tom Thibodeau likes rim-protecting big men, and that's not Bertans. He's averaged 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game throughout his career.
Achiuwa isn't a traditional center either, but he knows Thibodeau's system and played the backup center role well last season. Even though Bertans is the better shooter, Achiuwa is more New York's speed.
Hopefully, Bertans' wish to join the Warriors will come true!