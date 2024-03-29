Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight? Latest update for Knicks vs Spurs March 29
The Knicks are in San Antonio.
After cruising to a 145-101 win over the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday, the New York Knicks are in San Antonio to take on the Spurs.
This game holds much more importance for New York than it does for San Antonio, who has already been eliminated from the playoffs. The Spurs are still a fun team to watch, thanks to Victor Wembanyama.
The rookie phenom shot 4-of-14 for 14 points and nine rebounds in his team's 126-105 loss to the Knicks on November 8. Mitchell Robinson was a big reason for that, and the center is back in the lineup after missing 50 games due to ankle surgery.
The Knicks have a half-game lead over the No. 4 Cavaliers. In a tight Eastern Conference, every game matters. It doesn't matter that the Spurs have a 17-56 record; the Knicks can't take their foot off the gas.
Victor Wembanyama's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Victor Wembanyama isn't on the injury report. He missed San Antonio's game on March 25 because of a sprained left ankle. Wemby returned to the lineup on March 27 in a 118-111 win over the Jazz and played 30 minutes.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Spurs
OG Anunoby (elbow) is out.
Knicks injury report
Alec Burks (sprained right shoulder) is questionable. OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.
Spurs injury report
Keldon Johnson (knee) is questionable. Charles Bassey (torn ACL) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein
San Antonio: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will return to MSG to host a top team in the West before hitting the road again.
March 31 vs. Oklahoma City
April 2 at Miami
April 4 vs. Sacramento
April 5 at Chicago
April 7 at Milwaukee