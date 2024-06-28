Updated Knicks depth chart after Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby moves and NBA Draft
The New York have stolen the headlines in the early stages of the offseason. With a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges, the re-signing of OG Anunoby, and an eventful outing at the 2024 NBA Draft, New York has reshuffled its rotation and built a contending-level roster.
Much could change between now and the conclusion of free agency, but with the current players in place, a question has presented itself: What exactly might Tom Thibodeau's depth chart look like?
In addition to the massive re-signing of Anunoby and the stunning trade for Bridges, the Knicks were active at the 2024 NBA Draft. New York selected Pacôme Dadiet at No. 25 overall as a developmental player who can be slowly brought along behind the current collection of talent.
It also added Tyler Kolek, who led the nation in assists per game in 2023-24 and has the tools to be a high-quality traditional point guard in the NBA. Further into the second round, it added high-level defensive wing Kevin McCullar Jr. and intriguing center Ariel Hukporti.
New York will now enter an essential period of free agency with one of the most captivating rosters in the NBA. Unfortunately, it will also have to face the possibility that it could lose some of its most valued players to the open market.
Until the questions are answered about what the future holds, the current depth chart provides insight into what the Knicks are on pace to have available to them.
Projected Knicks depth chart for 2024-25 season
Point Guard: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek
Shooting Guard: Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, DaQuan Jefferies (Team Option)
Small Forward: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Kevin McCullar Jr., Pacôme Dadiet
Power Forward: Julius Randle, Mamadi Diakite
Center: Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims (Team Option), Ariel Hukporti
Editor's Note: Bolded players are projected starters.
DaQuan Jefferies and Jericho Sims have team options that the Knicks could accept for a minimal cost. Even if both leave, however, New York would have 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, with assumptions admittedly being made about the incoming rookies, before the formal beginning of free agency.
New York also has four players who are restricted free agents: Precious Achiuwa, Charlie Brown Jr., Jacob Toppin, and Duane Washington Jr.
The big decision will revolve around the future of Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein is an unrestricted free agent who's expected to have a vast market of suitors as the arguable best available center in 2024.
Re-signing Hartenstein could require the Knicks to shed salary elsewhere, with many of the belief that New York will have to choose between him and Mitchell Robinson.
Another unrestricted free agent to keep an eye on is Alec Burks. Burks could potentially walk in free agency, but it's worth considering the possibility that he could return to New York in pursuit of a suddenly realistic championship.
Regardless of what happens from this point forward, what's clear is that the Knicks have built a core that's surrounded by one of the most impressive depth charts in the NBA.