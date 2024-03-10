Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Sixers March 10
The Knicks host the Sixers on Sunday.
The New York Knicks are fresh off a big win over the Magic and want to carry that same energy to their back-to-back games against the Sixers. New York is the No. 4 team in the East with a 37-26 record, half a game ahead of Orlando and 3.5 games back from Milwaukee. Since Joel Embiid's injury, Philadelphia has slipped to No. 7 with a 35-28 record.
Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players. OG Anunoby is close to returning for the Knicks, but he's still out. Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are progressing but are still sidelined. The Sixers have been without Embiid since he hurt an already troubled knee on Jan. 30. He's been doing on-court workouts for a week and is expected to return before the end of the season, but his return won't come in the next two games against New York.
Tyrese Maxey has missed the past week because he's in concussion protocol. The Sixers are on a three-game losing streak without him, and hopefully, that streak will continue on Sunday.
Tyrese Maxey's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Maxey (concussion) is out.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
OG Anunoby (elbow) is out. He's day-to-day.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (knee) is out.
Knicks injury report
OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
Sixers injury report
Tyrese Maxey (concussion), Joel Embiid (knee), Robert Covington (knee), and De'Anthony Melton (back) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Philadelphia: Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris, Mo Bamba
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play the Sixers again at MSG again before going on a four-game road trip out West.
March 12 vs. Philadelphia
March 14 at Portland
March 16 at Sacramento
March 18 at Golden State
March 21 at Denver