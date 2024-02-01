Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Pacers Feb. 1
The Knicks will host the Pacers on Thursday.
In what should be a battle of the two Eastern Conference All-Star backcourt starters, the New York Knicks will host the Pacers on Thursday. Let's not forget that it'll be Obi Toppin's first time back at MSG since being traded in July. Oh, and Pascal Siakam will get to go up against a few of his former Raptors teammates.
The Knicks and Pacers were neck-in-neck in the standings, but now, No. 3 New York has a four-game lead over No. 6 Indiana. Both teams have been hampered by injuries, as the Knicks will be down Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson and could be without two more key players. As for the Pacers, several players are listed as questionable, including their point guard.
Tyrese Haliburton's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable. He missed a week and a half with a hamstring strain before he returned to the Pacers' starting lineup on Tuesday in Boston.
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
OG Anunoby (elbow) is listed as questionable. He's missed New York's past two games.
UPDATE: OG Anunoby is out.
Quentin Grimes' status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Quentin Grimes (right knee sprain) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Quentin Grimes is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Knicks injury report
OG Anunoby (elbow) and Quentin Grimes (knee) are questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: OG Anunoby and Quentin Grimes are out.
Pacers injury report
Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), T.J. McConnell (illness), and Jalen Smith (back) are questionable.
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play four more games at the Garden before playing two games on the road ahead of the All-Star break.
Feb. 3 vs. Lakers
Feb. 6 vs. Memphis
Feb. 8 vs. Dallas
Feb. 10 vs. Indiana
Feb. 12 at Houston