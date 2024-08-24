The Athletic questions former Knicks guard's contract with new team after trade
New York Knicks fans didn't know what was coming on Dec. 30, 2023. Out of nowhere that afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Knicks traded for OG Anunoby. Fans anxiously waited to learn what New York gave up for the wing.
The Knicks got away with not sending the Raptors a first-round pick, but they did send RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Canada. Even though Barrett was the No. 3 overall pick in 2019, fans were more sad to see Quickley go, especially because it meant New York would be without its backup point guard.
Fans coped with losing two homegrown stars, but thanks to Anunoby, it didn't take long for them to understand why Leon Rose made the trade. The Knicks went 14-2 in January with Anunoby. Unfortunately, at the end of the month, Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder against the Heat, which was the last game Anunoby played before undergoing minor elbow surgery.
Since the 2023-24 season ended, New York re-signed Anunoby to a five-year, $213 million deal and Toronto inked Quickley to a five-year contract worth $175 million.
John Hollinger questions Immanuel Quickley's Raptors contract
In his recent piece for The Athletic, John Hollinger wrote about five "under-scrutinized" moves this offseason (subscription required). Quickley's five-year contract made the list.
"That said, his transition from playing mostly off the ball in New York to mostly on it in Toronto was a bit hard on the eyes at the end of last season, more than the top-line numbers make it look. The $32.5 million he’ll make this season is just barely south of the $35.1 million max for a player with four years of experience; he actually can get within a few centimeters of that max if his incentives come through."
Hollinger added that Quickley's salary for next season is slightly less than what James Harden will make with the Clippers ($33.7 million). He questioned if the moves Toronto made this summer (including the Scottie Barnes and Kelly Olynyk extensions) will back the Raptors into a "salary-cap corner."
The 2024-25 season will be Quickley's first as a full-time starter. He averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 assists per game in the second half of last season, shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.5% from three. Toronto paid him as if he's already a star, so expectations are high for IQ. It helps that he previously played in New York and dealt with that pressure, although his current situation is different.
If Quickley were in the West, it'd be easier for some Knicks fans to root for him. Instead, he plays for a division rival. The Raptors won't be one of the top teams in the East next season, but that could change in future seasons. For now, Quickley and Barrett aren't too big of threats.