Stephen A. pushing for LeBron James Knicks-Lakers trade is embarrassing
Slow your roll, Stephen A. Smith.
The New York Knicks are coming off a 109-105 gutsy win over the Pacers, their ninth straight. Jalen Brunson has thrust himself into the MVP conversation and is a first-time All-Star. The team is half a game back from the Bucks for the No. 2 spot in the East. Tom Thibodeau could be a coach in the All-Star Game.
The Knicks are rolling, so why ruin a good thing? The front office could make minor roster upgrades before the Feb. 8 deadline, but nothing major. One trade that certainly shouldn't be on Leon Rose's radar is one for LeBron James.
On Thursday, KTLA sports anchor David Pingalore sent out a tweet that shook the entire NBA landscape.
On Friday morning, Rich Paul (LeBron's agent) told ESPN that the superstar hasn't asked for a trade, nor will the Lakers trade him before the deadline.
Still, the speculation didn't stop Stephen A. Smith from pushing for New York to trade for LeBron.
Stephen A. Smith wants to see the Knicks trade for Lakers superstar LeBron James
LeBron has a $51.5 million player option for 2024-25, so it isn't out of the question to think he could be on a new team next season. That isn't to say that he'll be traded before the deadline, but the offseason could be an interesting one for one of the all-time greats.
It seems very unlikely that LeBron will be traded in the next week, and even if the Lakers were listening to offers, the Knicks shouldn't reach out.
Stephen A. spends too much time dreaming about New York trading for a star without realizing what it'd cost. The Knicks are the hottest squad in the league, and a trade for LeBron would require the organization to delve into their assets and disrupt the team's chemistry. Not to mention, there's no guarantee that he'd stay past the end of the 2023-24 season.
This isn't 2010. LeBron is somehow still playing at a high level, but New York is building something special for the future. He doesn't fit the timeline. As great as he is, there's a very good chance that the Knicks would look back on a LeBron trade and regret it.
Oh, and New York already has a couple of stars in Brunson and Julius Randle. How about we stop pushing for the Knicks to make a trade and appreciate this current squad? It's a good thing Leon Rose is in charge, not Stephen A.