Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Warriors March 18

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry
New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry / Jim McIsaac/GettyImages
The New York Knicks are 2-0 on their Western Conference road trip, and their next two stops could be the toughest. After a Saturday night battle in Sacramento, New York is in Golden State to take on the Warriors.

The Knicks are a half-game ahead of the Magic in the standings and need to build on that lead to ensure they'll have homecourt advantage in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Warriors are fighting to stay in Play-In Tournament range. Given how tight the Western Conference is, Golden State could even luck into a top-six seed.

Monday night's game in San Francisco will be a battle between two of the top All-Star guards in the league. Jalen Brunson has scored 42 and 45 points on the road trip thus far. What will he do against the Warriors?

Steph Curry's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Steph Curry (ankle) isn't on the injury report. On Saturday, he returned to the Warriors' lineup against the Lakers after missing over a week of play. It's a good sign for Golden State that he isn't dealing with any lingering ankle issues.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Warriors

OG Anunoby (injury management) are listed as questionable. New York is 15-2 when he plays.

UPDATE: OG Anunoby is out.

Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby (injury management) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.

UPDATE: OG Anunoby is out.

Warriors injury report

There are no players listed on Golden State's injury report.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein

Golden State: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

New York's next five opponents

The Knicks have one more stop on their road trip in Denver before they'll return to MSG.

March 21 at Denver

March 23 vs. Brooklyn

March 25 vs. Detroit

March 27 at Toronto

March 29 at San Antonio

