Spurs gift New York Knicks familiar buyout target with latest move
The New York Knicks' frontcourt depth has been an issue all season. After trading Obi Toppin to the Pacers in July, Josh Hart became the backup power forward, a role he expressed discomfort in.
When Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder in late January, New York luckily had Precious Achiuwa on the roster, as he was a "throw-in" in the OG Anunoby trade. Achiuwa's been the starting power forward, averaging 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game since the trade. The Knicks have had no choice but to embrace the next man-up mentality, but they could use another reinforcement for the playoffs.
New York signed Taj Gibson to consecutive 10-day contracts but didn't sign him to a roster spot after his second one expired. Instead, the Knicks signed Jacob Toppin and DaQuan Jeffries to 10-day deals.
The main buyout targets were off the board soon after the trade deadline, but a former Knick agreed to a buyout on Thursday.
Spurs agree to buyout with former Knicks forward Marcus Morris
Marcus Morris is eligible to play in the postseason because he was bought out by March 1. He's been linked to Minnesota the most.
The 34-year-old averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 37 games for the Sixers this season, shooting 43.9% from the field and 40% from three. He wouldn't be a bad option for the Knicks, especially since he's familiar with playing in New York. He spent the first half of the 2019-20 season with the Knicks before he was traded to the Clippers.
Randle's expected to be back in time for the playoffs, but returning from a shoulder injury can be challenging. Surgery hasn't been ruled out yet. If he returns, he'll likely experience a level of discomfort. His physical playing style could be impacted.
Tom Thibodeau runs a tight rotation, but he hasn't had a choice but to give regular non-rotation players minutes because of injuries. Morris could step in and make an impact immediately, but that could change when the postseason rolls around.
Where Morris signs is up to him. If he wants consistent playing time, New York might not be the place for him. If he wants to have a chance to contribute to what could be a deep playoff run, New York is the place for him!
