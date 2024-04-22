Sixers vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Eastern Conference first round Game 2
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks matchup in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
There was plenty of drama in Game 1 between the No. 2-seeded New York Knicks and the No. 7-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, and we’re right back at it for Game 2 on Monday night.
New York came back from multiple deficits, including one in the fourth quarter to win Game 1 at Madison Square Garden despite a down game from Jalen Brunson (22 points, seven assists on 8-for-26 shooting from the field and five turnovers).
However, Josh Hart (13 fourth-quarter points), Miles McBride (21 points, five 3-pointers) and others picked up the slack to help New York take a quick 1-0 lead.
With Joel Embiid going down – but returning – with a knee injury, oddsmakers aren’t quite sold on Philly evening this series in Game 2.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Here’s a look at the odds, injury reports and my best bet for this crucial Game 2 matchup:
Sixers vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Sixers vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Monday, April 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): TNT, MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Series: Knicks lead 1-0
Sixers vs. Knicks injury reports
Sixers injury report
- Robert Covington – out
- Tyrese Maxey – questionable
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Knicks injury report
- Julius Randle – out
Sixers vs. Knicks key players to watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey: Tyrese Maxey had a massive Game 1, shooting 14-for-26 from the field on his way to a 33-point, four-assist game. The Sixers need him to continue scoring at a high level with Joel Embiid (knee) at less than 100 percent, especially after he went down in the first half of Game 1. New York struggled to keep Maxey out of the paint at times in Game 1, a good sign for Philly’s offense.
New York Knicks
Mitchell Robinson: Mitchell Robinson came off the bench and dominated the matchup with Joel Embiid, holding him to 2-for-11 from the field.
Robinson finished with eight points, 12 rebounds (seven offensive), one steal and four blocks in the Knicks’ Game 1 win. He also closed the game over Isaiah Hartenstein, so it’s possible Tom Thibodeau leans on Mitch more in the Embiid matchup.
Sixers vs. Knicks prediction and pick
I don’t love laying the points in a matchup that should once again be low-scoring (total of 206.5), but the Knicks have a path to a sizable win on Monday.
New York saw Jalen Brunson play arguably his worst game of the season (8-for-26 shooting, five turnovers) on Saturday night, yet it still found a way to win behind some big games from role players like Deuce McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic.
While that likely won’t be sustainable to win, New York had a massive advantage on the offensive glass that can be.
The Knicks had 23 offensive rebounds on Saturday, and Josh Hart (13 rebounds) had as many total boards as Joel Embiid and Paul Reed combined. With Embiid banging up his knee again in Game 1, he looked like a shell of himself on the defensive end in the second half.
If New York controls the glass and continues to attack Embiid, it’s hard to see Philly winning in a road environment. New York is now 4-1 against the Sixers this season and 18-13 against the spread when favored at home.
If Brunson or Donte DiVincenzo play slightly better, the Knicks should be able to hold off Philly again.
Pick: Knicks -6 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.