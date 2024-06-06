Sixers fans can't escape Knicks star Jalen Brunson even though it's the offseason
Sixers fans just got over seeing Jalen Brunson in their nightmares after Philadelphia's first-round loss to the New York Knicks in the 2024 playoffs, and there the point guard was at Eagles minicamp on Wednesday.
Brunson is (unfortunately) a big Eagles fan. He tweets during games, and when his NBA schedule allows it, he catches a game. Even the Sixers X (Twitter) account showed Brunson some love during NBA All-Star Weekend because of his Eagles fandom. Little did the admin know that two months later, Brunson would ruin the hopes and dreams of Sixers fans.
Not everyone is perfect, so it makes sense that Brunson's biggest flaw is he roots for the Eagles. He's allowed to relax and enjoy himself, even if that means popping up at Philly's practice.
Ironically, he spent time with Dom DiSandro, who oversees safety for Eagles players, coaches, and executives. During the 2023 season, DiSandro made headlines for an interaction with Dre Greenlaw that resulted in both of their ejections.
Maybe Dom knew that Brunson would need a little extra security strolling around at Eagles practice.
Jalen Brunson riles up Sixers fans with appearance at Eagles minicamp
When John Clark (and other reporters in attendance) tweeted a picture of Brunson, Sixers fans filled the replies with totally normal comments.
He's actually not from Philly, but go off!
Yes, Brunson would love to join the team that New York beat in six games in the first round. If you beat them, join them! Isn't that how the saying goes?
Great one, especially coming from someone with that username! I'd be more worried about Joel Embiid showing up at minicamp and injuring an Eagles player, considering what he did to Mitchell Robinson. It's funny how Embiid claimed he was protecting himself.
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what Eagles fans think. After all, Brunson is one of them, but strictly in terms of his NFL fandom (and his collegiate days, even though Villanova is outside of Philadelphia).