Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks-Thunder
SGA has missed OKC's last two games.
Nine regular season games are left on the New York Knicks' schedule. Friday night's overtime loss in San Antonio dropped New York to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Cleveland.
The Knicks will go from playing the worst team in the West to the best, as the 51-22 Thunder are in New York. Oklahoma City is coming off a 128-103 win over Phoenix without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The star guard has missed the Thunder's previous two games and isn't likely to play on Sunday.
Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a right quad contusion that happened on March 20 against Utah. He went on to play in the Thunder's following three games but averaged 19.7 points per game, down from the 30.4 he's averaging on the season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) is listed as doubtful.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Thunder
OG Anunoby (elbow) is out.
Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Thunder
Mitchell Robinson (sprained ankle) is listed as questionable. He tweaked his ankle against the Spurs.
Isaiah Hartenstein's status for tonight's game vs. Thunder
Isaiah Hartenstein (right wrist sprain) is listed as probable. The injury happened in San Antonio.
Knicks injury report
Isaiah Hartenstein (wrist) and Alec Burks (shoulder) are probable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable. OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.
Thunder injury report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quads) is doubtful.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (if he plays), Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will go on the road for a tough conference matchup before returning to MSG for one game.
April 2 at Miami
April 4 vs. Sacramento
April 5 at Chicago
April 7 at Milwaukee
April 9 at Chicago