Retired NBA champion pays high compliment to Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson
High praise from a legendary point guard.
Two years ago, the NBA wasn't paying attention to Jalen Brunson. He got some spotlight after he helped lead the Mavericks to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, but he was disrespected after he signed a four-year, $104 million free agency deal with the New York Knicks a few months later. Even after an incredible (almost) two seasons in NYC, Brunson still doesn't get the respect he deserves.
It's better to listen to current/former NBA players and coaches. Erik Spoelstra praised Brunson after the Knicks came up short against the Heat in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. He said he couldn't believe the point guard wasn't named an All-Star and didn't make an All-NBA Team.
After Brunson dropped 61 in a loss to San Antonio last week, Victor Wembanyama said he's been lucky to witness greatness in the NBA.
Brunson gets high praise, at least from the people who matter. The latest comes from Rajon Rondo, who officially announced his retirement on Tuesday after 16 seasons. On the 'ALL THE SMOKE' podcast, the two-time NBA champion said Brunson is underrated.
NBA champion Rajon Rondo calls Knicks PG Jalen Brunson 'underrated'
Rondo is regarded as one of the best point guards of all time. During his time in Boston, he averaged 11+ assists per game for three consecutive seasons. In 2015-16 with the Kings, he matched his career-high of 11.7 assists per game.
Brunson knows what it's like to get hit with Rondo's patented behind-the-back move.
To have someone like Rondo praise Brunson is a high compliment. Perhaps the biggest compliment to Brunson is that Rondo said he has his son watch the New York star guard as much as he can. An all-time point guard wants his son to play like Brunson. It doesn't get much better than that.
DeMarcus Cousins, who was on the podcast with Rondo, said he thinks Brunson is a top-five MVP candidate because of the way he's led the Knicks this season. Somehow, Brunson isn't considered a top-10 MVP candidate.
Oh well. Like Rondo said, Brunson's underrated, which actually makes each one of his accomplishments that much more impressive.