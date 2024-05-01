Reflections on heartbreaking Game 5 loss will give Knicks fans some much-needed hope
Let's move on to Game 6, please.
Plain and simple, the New York Knicks didn't finish the job. Tyrese Maxey wanted to extend his season more than the Knicks wanted to end it. He scored seven points in the final 28 seconds of regulation to force overtime, where the Sixers went on to win.
New York collapsed even with the MSG crowd roaring and several legends present. Fans hoped that Game 5 would be the last one in the first-round series, but the Knicks will travel to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Thursday. The team will advance to the second round if New York wins one of the following two games.
There is no good thing about Tuesday's loss. However, it's the kind of loss that you don't get over. Tom Thibodeau probably spent more time watching film than sleeping. Josh Hart probably replayed his missed free throw over and over in his head. Jalen Brunson probably closed his eyes and replayed the turnover on his jump pass to Isaiah Hartenstein. Mitchell Robinson probably saw Maxey's four-point play.
If the loss wasn't enough for the Knicks to be chomping at the bit to take the floor for Game 6, nothing will be. New York should be ready to redeem itself on the road in an arena that Knicks fans will flock to again.
What did Knicks players say after brutal Game 5 loss to Sixers?
Brunson wasn't his usual self in overtime. As expected, he owned up to his mistakes in his postgame availability.
Hart, who missed one of two free throws down the stretch, said "it won't happen again."
Robinson, who fouled Maxey on his four-point play, said it was a bad decision and that he's "got to be better" on Thursday.
Deuce McBride, who could've fouled Maxey before he hit a 34-foot three-pointer to force overtime, said the Knicks need to "look forward to getting back to work tomorrow."
What matters is if they put their words into action. Accountability is key, which this squad has practiced all season long.
New York was down by as many as nine points in the first half on Tuesday but needs to flip the script tomorrow. As Deuce said before Game 4, the Knicks need to throw the first punch. Get it done in Philadelphia!