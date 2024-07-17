Ranking Knicks' top 4 offseason priorities after Jalen Brunson extension
1. Sign/trade veteran center
You might argue that extending Randle and Bridges should be New York's top two priorities, but those decisions won't rest solely on the front office's shoulders. What they can control is adding another backup center to the roster.
SNY's Ian Begley recently reported that the Knicks are still in touch with Precious Achiuwa, who is an unrestricted free agent since New York didn't give him a qualifying offer. Begley added that he "thinks" the front office has had "casual trade talks with some high-salaried veteran centers on the trade market."
With Hartenstein gone, Mitchell Robinson is the starting center again. There's no worry about how Robinson will perform in the role he's very familiar with, but instead, about his injury history. The reason Hartenstein took over the starting job in 2023-24 was because Robinson underwent ankle surgery.
When the big man is healthy, he's one of the best defensive centers in the league. If he were to get hurt next season, New York would have to turn to Jericho Sims unless it adds another center.
The Knicks dealt with too many injuries to count last season. Rather than leave a hole at center, New York needs to add another five to the roster before the 2024-25 season begins.