Ranking key Knicks free agents by likelihood to return next season
2. Isaiah Hartenstein (unrestricted free agent)
If Knicks fans had it their way, Hartenstein would be higher on this list. However, the reality of the situation says otherwise. There's a real chance he could leave New York in free agency for a better offer elsewhere.
New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that an NBA source said the Thunder have "real" interest in the center. Oklahoma City is one of the teams projected to have the most cap space this summer. The front office could sign Hartenstein to a short-term deal, allowing the Thunder financial flexibility.
The Knicks won't be able to offer the most money, but they still have an upper hand. In Hartenstein's two seasons in New York, the team made the playoffs. He stepped into the starting role last December after Mitchell Robinson got injured, and he shined. He's a significant part of the culture the team has built.
Unfortunately, Hartenstein's success doesn't come without a price. There's a real chance he could walk in free agency, but that doesn't mean a return to the Knicks should be ruled out.