Ranking 3 opponents fans want to see the Knicks open the season against
Boston Celtics
Celtics fans are anxiously awaiting opening night because the championship banner will be unveiled and rings will be given out. Once the game tips off though, the title will be in the past.
In 2023, the NBA scheduled Nuggets-Lakers for Denver's ring ceremony. The Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Final, so opening night gave LeBron James and Co. a chance to ruin a special night for Denver. Instead, the Nuggets dominated.
Maybe the league will send the Pacers to Boston in 2024, but that wouldn't be as fun as sending the Knicks. No, fans wouldn't want to see the Celtics' pre-game festivities, but it'd be sweet to see New York spoil Boston's fun with a win.
It could even be a look into what's to come in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. If both teams stay healthy for most of the season, the Knicks and Celtics could be the East's last two teams standing in the postseason.
Every New York-Boston matchup in 2024-25 will entertain fans of both teams and every other team. Let's start strong with the Knicks at TD Garden in October.