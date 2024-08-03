Ranking 3 opponents fans want to see the Knicks open the season against
Philadelphia Sixers
It'd make perfect sense for the Sixers to travel to MSG for opening night, or for the Knicks to make the short trek to Wells Fargo Center. Either way, it'd be a home game for New York.
The Knicks-Sixers first-round series ended up being one of the most competitive and entertaining matchups in the postseason. The rosters look different for both teams, as New York traded for Bridges and Philadelphia made the biggest free agency splash when it signed Paul George to a max deal.
Mitchell Robinson is been the Knicks' starter again since Isaiah Hartenstein left. Watching him face Joel Embiid will be must-see television, especially after Embiid tried to purposely injure Robinson in the postseason. That matchup alone is enough for the league to schedule the two teams to face off to start the season.
What would be better than New York beating Philadelphia on opening night? Well, now that you mention it...