Pros and cons of Knicks selecting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft
By Jed Katz
Pro: This is a generally weak draft
If the Knicks are considering taking Bronny, it's not as much of a risk as you would think. New York has solidified itself as a playoff team for the coming years, so there isn't as much pressure to draft the next star, especially with picks 24, 25, and 38.
However, it's worth noting that the former Trojan looked pretty good in the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages. He finished day two's game with 13 points, two assists, and one rebound on 4-of-10 shooting and 2-of-5 from deep in 23 minutes.
If James doesn't work out, the Knicks probably won't be smacking their heads, as this draft class has been regarded as one of the weakest in terms of prospect hype. In short, there's no pressure on New York. They can miss on James and still be in contention for a high seed in the playoffs next season.
Con: You're not guaranteed to win with LeBron
Hypothetically, let's say that the Knicks draft Bronny, and LeBron follows him and signs to play in New York. It is not guaranteed that the Knicks would win a championship with that core. The NBA is evolving into a new generation of superstars. Players like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokoumpo have shown that LeBron's era of dominance is long gone. He wouldn't be the best player on a championship team, even if that team is the Knicks.
Brunson finished fifth in MVP voting, showing how much more valuable he is right now than James. Do the Knicks have good odds to win it all if LBJ signs? Absolutely. Would there still be teams better than New York? Probably.
I say this because the Knicks would likely have to let free agents OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein walk if they got LeBron. That would mean losing two key players in 2024's postseason run as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. You're taking a massive leap of faith in letting go of your system for talent, as we've seen with teams like the Nets, Suns, and Clippers.