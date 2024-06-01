Pros and cons of Knicks selecting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft
By Jed Katz
Pro: Bronny has an upside
There's a lot of talk about what Bronny can become if he does make it to the NBA. When he plays, you can tell there's some serious athleticism, LeBron-esque, if you will. However, the numbers aren't anything special, as he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game in his lone season at USC.
Regardless of what the college footage shows, not every NBA player was dominant in college. James has a solid basketball IQ and the athleticism to potentially grow into a great 3&D player in the league. While his floor is out of the league, many have said his ceiling is a version of Jrue Holiday. With time comes growth, and at 19 years old, there's plenty of room for improvement.
One thing that should be pointed out is James suffered cardiac arrest back in July, a life-threatening event that could have ended his basketball career.
Even after suffering a heart issue of this magnitude, he still played and appeared in 25 games for the Trojans. That in itself is a remarkable feat that deserves immense credit, and it speaks to who James is as a person. If a team takes a chance on Bronny, they're not only getting a prospect with a potential upside but a player with an extreme work ethic and intangibles.
Con: Could miss on a better prospect
While the talk of upside can cause teams to buy in, the fact of the matter is that Bronny's production in college was near-minimal. USC went 15-18 with an 8-12 conference record despite starting the regular season as the 21st-ranked team in the country, which is disappointing. Some players make more sense to fall to the Knicks.
To sum it up, James was not even remotely close to being the best player on a mediocre team. If he weren't LBJ's son, he'd probably be looking to play another season in college.