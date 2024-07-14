Projected Knicks depth chart, starting lineup and rotation entering 2024 preseason
The New York Knicks used a chunk of their assets to upgrade the roster when they traded for Mikal Bridges before the draft. They had three picks entering the draft, but a flurry of trades led to the Knicks walking away with four rookies. Before free agency started, they re-signed OG Anunoby.
The front office successfully upgraded a roster that made it to the second round of the playoffs but came up short largely because of injuries.
Boston's the top team in the East, and New York has narrowed the gap. Philadelphia is catching up, too. The conference will be full of good matchups in 2024-25. The Knicks will undoubtedly be a must-watch as they employ the top two defensive wings in the NBA.
Projected Knicks depth cart entering the preseason
PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek
SG: Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo
SF: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Pacome Dadiet
PF: Julius Randle (Hart will also spend time at the four)
C: Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims, Ariel Hukporti (two-way contract)
Donte DiVincenzo already a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year
The Knicks traded Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick, an unprotected pick swap, and a second-round pick to the Nets for Bridges and Keita Bates-Diop. New York didn't do that for Bridges to come off the bench.
DiVincenzo started the 2023-24 season on the bench behind Quentin Grimes. As the young guard continued to struggle, DiVincenzo replaced him in the starting lineup. He held that role until the end of what was a career season for him.
With DiVincenzo moving back to the bench, he's already a top candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. The last time a Knicks player won the award was in 2013 (J.R. Smith).
Are Knicks done signing/trading for players?
New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and hasn't signed or traded for another center (yet). The Knicks have reportedly expressed interest in several centers, including Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren. There's still plenty of offseason left, so they might not be done making moves.
If New York makes another roster move, an updated depth chart will be provided.