Predicting where Knicks will finish in stacked 2024-25 conference standings
Top six
No. 6: Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers extended Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen this summer. They fired J.B. Bickerstaff and hired Kenny Atkinson, whose top assistant is now Johnnie Bryant. Cleveland hasn't been the dominant team many thought it would be after the Mitchell trade with Utah, but the Cavaliers should earn their third straight postseason berth.
No. 5: Philadelphia Sixers
Philadelphia's most significant summer move was signing Paul George to a four-year max contract. While that was a necessary signing for a team desperate to add another star, it could come back to haunt them. If George and Joel Embiid can stay healthy for most of the season, the Sixers could be a top-three team in the East, but that seems unlikely.
No. 4: Indiana Pacers
The Pacers re-signed Pascal Siakam to a four-year deal, as well as several other players (like Obi Toppin). Indiana's coming off an ECF appearance, but it's hard to envision the Pacers making it that far again in 2025. Nonetheless, they should secure another playoff berth.
No. 3: Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee was a disappointment for most of last season, but a team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo can never be counted out. Damian Lillard should look more comfortable in his second season with the Bucks. Milwaukee will have a new guard starting alongside Lillard in the backcourt, as the front office signed free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a steal of a deal.
No. 2: New York Knicks
Finally, we've made it to the Knicks. New York secured the No. 2 seed last season even while missing Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson for most of the season. The East got tougher this summer, but so did the Knicks. The Villanova chemistry has served the team well, so the transition from the Nets to the Knicks should be seamless for Bridges. Maybe 2025 will finally be the year that New York snaps its Eastern Conference Finals drought. Did someone say NBA Finals? Watch out.
No. 1: Boston Celtics
It's a win for the Celtics that they'll return their championship-winning starting five next season. Boston will also return its role players and added depth. It'll be hard for the Celtics to surpass the 64-win threshold they set last season but never say never. The repeat title watch will be on in Boston, but New York, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia hope to spoil the Celtics' chances of returning to the NBA Finals.