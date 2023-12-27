Predicting the New York Knicks' 2024-25 starting lineup
PF: Julius Randle
You may not like this one, but Julius Randle has two full seasons left on his current contract, and he could decline his $29.5 million player option in the 2025 offseason to become an unrestricted free agent. If New York doesn't want to re-sign him or believes he may want to go elsewhere, the front office will likely trade him.
There's a chance the Knicks could trade him in the upcoming offseason, but we will operate under the assumption that won't happen.
C: Mitchell Robinson
This one might be controversial, but it shouldn't be. New York won't have a chance to go after Joel Embiid anytime soon unless a miracle happens. Therefore, Mitchell Robinson should still be the team's starting center in 2024-25.
He's dealt with injuries throughout his career and is currently dealing with a season-ending ankle injury. In case you haven't noticed, the Knicks' defense has struggled without him. In December, New York has been one of the worst defensive teams in the league, which is typically not an identity associated with a squad coached by Tom Thibodeau.
Robinson hasn't been out for the full month of December (he played the first week), but that's the kind of impact he has. He doesn't have a three-point shot like so many other starting centers have, or much of a shot in general, but he's still an invaluable piece of the Knicks' starting five. At the very least, it'd be nice if he could become a better free-throw shooter.
He's signed through 2025-26 and is on a descending deal, so New York shouldn't look to get rid of Robinson unless the right deal comes along.