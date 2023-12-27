Predicting the New York Knicks' 2024-25 starting lineup
SG: Donovan Mitchell
It's okay if you rolled your eyes when you read Donovan Mitchell's name as New York's starting shooting guard next season. To no fault of his own (besides the fact he's from New York), he's haunted the fan base for the past couple of years. It started when Utah decided to listen to offers for Mitchell in the 2022 offseason, and it's yet to end.
If the star guard would've signed an extension with the Cavaliers this past summer, he would've ended the trade speculation. Financially, it makes sense why Mitchell decided not to commit to Cleveland long-term. Still, there's reason to believe that something more might've influenced his decision.
Mitchell's already thought about what it'd be like to play for the Knicks, and it could become a reality next season. The Cavaliers haven't looked like the 51-win team from 2022-23, and that was even before Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were ruled out for at least a month.
Cleveland's front office should be feeling the pressure because if Mitchell doesn't sign an extension in the 2024 offseason, the Cavaliers will have to seriously consider trading him. With there being no other obvious star on the market for the Knicks to pursue, Mitchell could finally end up in New York.
SF: Kelly Oubre Jr.
This is where RJ Barrett's name should go, but if New York were to trade for Donovan Mitchell, Barrett could be on the way out. He started the season out strong, but he's had a hard time getting back on track after missing time with a migraine.
Kelly Oubre Jr. is slated to be a free agent this summer after he signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Sixers this past summer. He started the year on a hot shooting streak before he fractured a rib and missed nearly a full month.
The 28-year-old could always re-sign to stay in Philadelphia, or New York could swoop in and sign Oubre, a player the Knicks have been interested in before. In his last full season as a starter with the Hornets in 2022-23, he averaged 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field.
Oubre's a good defender but isn't a strong three-point shooter. He's improved in that department this season in Philadelphia, though.
He'd be a low-cost option that New York could bring in if the front office desires, or the Knicks could look elsewhere if they include Barrett in a trade.