Precious Achiuwa says what every Knicks fan is thinking about OG Anunoby's defense
OG Anunoby is exactly what the Knicks needed.
Less than a month ago, New York Knicks fans didn't care about OG Anunoby. Why would they? He played for a division rival, and even though there were trade rumors surrounding him, there was no way the Raptors would agree to a deal with the Knicks.
Dec. 30 changed everything. Once fans got over losing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, they realized just how seamlessly Anunoby fits with New York. His first game was a home run, as he helped the Knicks knock off the Timberwolves, the top team in the West.
To add to the win over Minnesota, New York also beat Philadelphia by 36 on the road and is fresh off a 38-point win over Denver, the team's largest margin of victory this season. Of course, Anunoby isn't solely responsible for those wins, but the Anunoby effect is real.
Following the Knicks' blowout victory over the Nuggets, Precious Achiuwa gave Anunoby a shoutout (literally) (subscription required).
"First-team All-Defense right there!” Achiuwa shouted."- Precious Achiuwa, via The Athletic
Precious Achiuwa couldn't believe Knicks have league-best defense after OG Anunoby trade
Do you think Achiuwa's happy to be a Knick? The transition from Toronto to New York has been made easier because two of his Raptor teammates went with him. Anunoby, Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn went from a Play-In Tournament Team (at best) to one of the most dangerous squads in the East (thanks to Anunoby).
"Once he certified that, yes, his Knicks were the proud owners of the league’s top defense during the 13 games since he got to New York, the smirk turned into a beaming grin, as if one bit of information had just verified his lifelong worldview. He stood up on his tippy toes and pointed across the room to the cubby of OG Anunoby as if he were sighting a celebrity."- Precious Achiuwa, via The Athletic
Anunoby's transformed the Knicks' defense. Miles McBride said he and his teammates "take pride in not getting scored on." New York looked lost when its defensive anchor Mitchell Robinson went down in early December, and the defense suffered. It didn't take long for the front office to fix that.
Anunoby is in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, competing with players like Rudy Gobert, Chet Holmgren, and Anthony Davis. In 2022-23, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the first time in his career he earned an All-Defensive spot.
Achiuwa has higher hopes for Anunoby this year, confident that his teammate will make the leap from second to first team. Based on how he's played, that's an outcome that could very well end up happening.