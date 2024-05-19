Polarizing Boston legend reaches new low after celebrating Knicks' season-ending loss
The New York Knicks didn't have enough gas left in the tank to take down the Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. OG Anunoby started, but Tom Thibodeau pulled him after less than five minutes because the forward could barely get up and down the court. The injuries piled up for New York this season, with Jalen Brunson taking the final blow.
Toward the end of the third quarter, Brunson left for the locker room. Fans constantly refreshed X (Twitter) for an update, and the one they got wasn't what they wanted to see. The point guard fractured his left (shooting) hand. It seems as if the injury happened when he contested a Tyrese Haliburton lay-up.
Brunson was already dealing with a hurt foot, which he sustained in Game 2. Luck wasn't on his or New York's side. The injuries started in December with Mitchell Robinson and never stopped. If it wasn't one thing, it was another.
Even though Brunson isn't satisfied after the Game 7 loss, he was one of the best performers in the playoffs. He averaged an NBA-high 33.7 points per game in the postseason, which is impressive considering where he was two years ago.
Not everyone respects what Brunson accomplished, though. Paul Pierce, who notoriously has bad takes, made a bet with Knicks fans that if the team made it past the Sixers in the first round, he'd buy and wear a Brunson jersey.
Paul Pierce stomps on Jalen Brunson jersey after Knicks lose to Pacers
After New York lost to Indiana on Sunday, Pierce posted a video to his social media accounts of him stomping on the Brunson jersey.
It makes sense for Pierce to celebrate the Knicks' elimination. He played for the Celtics, for crying out loud! However, stomping on the jersey of a player who fractured his hand in the loss is not only in poor taste, but it was a pathetic move on Pierce's part.
When New York fans swarmed Pierce's mentions, he seemingly attempted to "defend" himself in another tweet.
Considering Pierce played 19 seasons in the NBA, one would assume he'd think twice before stomping on the jersey of an injured player like a 12-year-old. Then again, he's often proven that he lacks common sense and courtesy. He's 46 years old!
Way to make yourself look worse, Paul!