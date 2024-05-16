Pass or Pursue on Bleacher Report's 'realistic' Knicks star trade targets
Donovan Mitchell
A couple of years ago, the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors were heating up. The Jazz had been bounced from the first round (again), marking the third time in the last four years. Once the Rudy Gobert trade happened, the writing was on the wall for Mitchell's future.
After a two-month saga, the Cavaliers swooped in and gave the Jazz three unprotected first-round picks for the guard. Several months later, New York eliminated Cleveland in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. The Cavaliers got past the first round this year, but it took seven games to beat a young Magic team.
Mitchell could sign an extension this summer, but the belief is that won't happen. He'll make $35.4 million in 2024-25 before a $37 million player option in 2025-26. If he doesn't want to stay in Cleveland long-term, he could be traded this summer.
There's a real chance the Knicks could be back in the running for Mitchell. It wouldn't cost as much to acquire him as in 2022.
Depending on the price, the Knicks could cash in their assets for a star and still have some left over. There are still questions about a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt, but New York would have to consider it.
Verdict: Pursue (within reason)