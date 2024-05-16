Pass or Pursue on Bleacher Report's 'realistic' Knicks star trade targets
Paul George
Paul George and the Clippers have tried to agree on an extension, but one hasn't happened. There's still time, but he could decline his $48.8 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. The offseason's not officially begun, but George has already been linked the most to the Sixers, who are hunting for another star.
New York was interested in PG13 last summer but backed down because of his extension. If the front office didn't want to commit money to an aging, injury-prone veteran in 2023, they shouldn't want to do so in 2024.
George recently turned 34. To his credit, he did play in 74 regular-season games, the most since the 2018-19 season when he played in 77 with the Thunder. As impressive as that is for him, the last thing the Knicks should do is commit a lot of money to him. Given the injuries New York has dealt with this season, it's not worth it.
Maybe if it were a few years ago, things would be different. As nice as it'd be to have an All-Defensive caliber player in George, that ship has sailed. The Knicks should be happy to let a team like the Sixers get PG13 and overpay him.
Verdict: Pass