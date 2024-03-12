Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Sixers March 12
OG Anunoby is expected to return sometime this week.
The New York Knicks can redeem themselves from their embarrassing 79-73 loss to the Sixers on Sunday with another game against their division rival on Tuesday. This time around, Philadelphia will have Tyrese Maxey, but New York could also get an injury boost.
OG Anunoby hasn't played since Jan. 27. In the same game that Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder, Anunoby injured his elbow. The injury was initially listed as elbow inflammation but was changed to bone spur irritation. After the Feb. 8 trade deadline, New York announced the wing had surgery.
Anunoby has since been cleared for contact and has been a full participant in practice. After being without three starters for several weeks, the Knicks could have the wing back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday. His return will be huge for a New York squad struggling to stay afloat.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
OG Anunoby (elbow surgery) is listed as questionable. Have you ever been so excited to see a player listed as questionable?
UPDATE: OG Anunoby is available.
Tyrese Maxey's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Maxey (concussion) is available. He cleared concussion protocol on Monday after missing Philadelphia's past four games.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (knee) is out. He's still expected to return this season.
Knicks injury report
OG Anunoby (elbow) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
Sixers injury report
Joel Embiid (knee), Robert Covington (knee), and De'Anthony Melton (back) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart (or OG), Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Philadelphia: Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Mo Bamba
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will go on a four-game road trip before returning to MSG.
March 14 at Portland
March 16 at Sacramento
March 18 at Golden State
March 21 at Denver
March 23 vs. Brooklyn