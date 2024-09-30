OG Anunoby's perspective will make Knicks fans feel much better about KAT trade
New York Knicks fans were blindsided by the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the Timberwolves. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are gone. It happened so fast, like the Mikal Bridges trade in June.
Nine months ago, fans struggled to accept the OG Anunoby trade. Why? Because RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley left for Toronto. Two homegrown talents were gone in the blink of an eye. Fans questioned the front office's decision to trade Barrett and IQ but look at how it turned out. Anunoby's positive impact was noticeable when the Knicks inserted him into the starting lineup.
Fans will have to wait a little longer to see KAT in action, but not too long. New York will play its first preseason game in less than a week. In 22 days, the Knicks will start the regular season in Boston against the Celtics.
Hopefully, the Towns trade will go like the Anunoby trade. Fans have been very skeptical, far more than they were for the Knicks-Raptors trade. Can KAT stay healthy? Can he handle the pressure of playing in New York? Will the Knicks wish they had started the season with Randle? How much will New York miss DiVincenzo?
OG Anunoby talks about what it's like to play against floor-spacing offense
Let Anunoby's defensive expertise ease your worries. At Media Day on Monday, OG talked about what it's like to guard a spaced offense:
"It's definitely harder. Covering ground and helping and being on your man... it's definitely harder to navigate."
Anunoby isn't a man of many words, but take it from him. He's one of the best defensive wings in the league. The Knicks have a floor-spacing big man in KAT, making it harder for opposing teams to guard them. Towns isn't the traditional center New York typically employs.
The Celtics are loaded offensively, especially when Kristaps Porzingis is healthy. It's hard to combat that kind of offense. The Knicks are now in a similar position. Towns shot 41.6% from three last season on 5.3 attempts per game. He'll help open the floor for Jalen Brunson, who loves to drive to the basket. There is no longer the worry of Randle and Mitchell Robinson clogging the lane.
Some fans are still struggling to accept the trade, which is understandable given its suddenness. Before you write KAT off, wait to see the Knicks in action. Don't underestimate Leon Rose. Maybe you'll learn that Towns is the piece New York was missing after all.