Offseason Report Card: Knicks get an A+, an A, three Bs and four Cs for summer moves
Drafted Kevin McCullar
Drafted Kansas wing Kevin McCullar with the No. 56 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
Kevin McCullar was one of college basketball's best players last year, but as a complete non-shooter there isn't much of a place for him in the modern NBA. He is a rugged defender and plays hard, and his basketball IQ should help him find his spots as a cutter and in transition. There's the possibility his defense is good enough that the lack of a jumper doesn't kill his chances at becoming a rotation player, but it's much more likely he can't do enough on offense to see the court.
Grade: C
Drafted Ariel Hukporti
Drafted German center Ariel Hukporti with the No. 58 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
Most of the time a team drafts a raw, athletic big when he is a teenager, molding his development as he grows into his frame. That is not the case with Ariel Hukporti, who is already 22 years old. In every other way, however, he fits that classic profile, a high-energy seven-footer who sets crushing screens, is athletic enough to put vertical pressure on the rim and is active defensively.
Hukporti has dealt with a number of injuries over his career in the NBL thus far; if he can get healthy and get experience playing at NBA speed, the Knicks could develop a long-term backup at the position. It's a fine pick, especially at No. 58, but it's also nothing exciting.
Grade: C
Signed Cam Payne
Signed veteran point guard Cam Payne to a one-year minimum contract
In a market where several extremely talented and capable point guards signed for minimum deals, landing Cam Payne seems like settling. Ideally, Payne will ride the bench and merely be a rotational fill-in when Jalen Brunson or Miles McBride miss time. At this point in his career, that's all a good team should rely on him for. More likely, however, Tom Thibodeau will fall in love with him in practice and find minutes for him, at the expense of better players.
Grade: C-