Offseason Report Card: Knicks get an A+, an A, three Bs and four Cs for summer moves
Drafted Pacome Dadiet
Drafted French guard Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
The New York Knicks were extremely active on draft night, moving up and down the draft board and coming away with four players and some future draft capital. Their lone first-round selection ended up being French guard Pacome Dadiet, selected with the 25th pick.
Dadiet has great size as a ball-handler at 6'7" and has the raw tools to be a plus defender, and his shooting stroke looks smooth and like it should one day be a weapon. On the other hand, Dadiet looked like a disaster in Summer League, shooting just 30.8 percent from the floor and 10.5 percent from 3-point range, and it's not clear how he creates separation for himself to score inside, get his shot off or even force defenses into rotation to become a top-tier playmaker.
That may come with time, or he may turn into more of a 3-and-D wing with playmaking sauce, in the vein of former Knicks guard/wing Frank Ntilikina. He'll need to take a major step forward defensively in order to do so, but that avenue may be available to him given his frame.
It's a fine pick, but there were certainly better options available on the board. Getting Dadiet to take less than the rookie maximum was a short-term win, but it probably resulted in the Knicks both reaching to draft someone who would accept that arrangement and bringing over and using a roster spot on someone who isn't close to being ready. It's hard to think that's the best use of that pick.
Grade: C+