Offseason Report Card: Knicks get an A+, an A, three Bs and four Cs for summer moves
Signed OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million contract
Julius Randle is a two-time All-NBA forward with the New York Knicks and will make $28.9 million next season. Mikal Bridges just cost five first-round picks to acquire and makes $23.3 million. Jalen Brunson was an MVP finalist and makes $24.9 million.
OG Anunoby will make $36.6 million in the first year of his five-year, $212.5 million contract, the largest total value in the history of the Knicks franchise.
On the one hand, paying Anunoby that much more than the other core members of the team given that he will be the fourth option on offense seems insane; on the other, Anunoby brings so much value as a defender, rebounder and shooter and can fit into virtually any lineup makes him much more valuable than the average fourth option.
The Knicks were essentially backed into a corner with Anunoby, and his representation knew it. Philadelphia and Oklahoma City were both lurking with lucrative offers for Anunoby, and the Knicks had already given up two solid young players to bring him in. Having him walk for nothing would have been a brutal blow.
The bargain deals that Bridges and Brunson are on, not to mention Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride, allows the Knicks to handle overpaying Anunoby to elevate the total level of the team. It's not clear how teams will score against a wing duo of Anunoby and Bridges, and both shoot well enough not to take much away on the other end.
This is an overpay, but it's one the team had to make, and it opens a real window for them to push for a title over the next few years.
Grade: B