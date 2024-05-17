Grade the Trade: Knicks cash in key piece for hated superstar in mock proposal
Would the Knicks say yes?
It's impossible to know what the Knicks' front office thinks, but it's a safe bet to assume that Rose would choose to run it back with Randle rather than lose him for Durant. Randle is not only a more durable player (although he is out with a dislocated shoulder), but he's 29 years old.
It's worth noting that Durant doesn't have the best track record. Would he be happy going to New York, where he wouldn't have much control? The Knicks leave their egos at the door. Maybe KD could do the same, but the move could quickly become a disaster.
If Durant were a few years younger, this is a trade New York would have to seriously consider. However, in the end, Phoenix and Orlando must also give it the green light. It'd give the Suns a chance to recoup the assets they've lost, but it would also put them further away from a championship than they are now. Even though Phoenix's current roster isn't that impressive, the Suns have no choice but to be in win-now mode.
Chances are that KD would never admit he wanted to play for the Knicks (if he does). Five years ago, he chose the wrong New York team, but in retrospect, it was a blessing in disguise. He isn't the star the front office should cash in on.
Grade: D-