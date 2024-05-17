Grade the Trade: Knicks cash in key piece for hated superstar in mock proposal
Laying out the Fanspo Knicks-Suns-Magic trade
This one is a lot to take in, so prepare yourself.
Essentially, New York would trade Randle, Bogdanovic, two 2024 first-round picks, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick for Durant. Phoenix would give up the most draft assets (five first-round picks) for Devin Booker. The Suns could flip Randle and Bogdanovic for additional assets.
The Knicks would still have assets left over after the trade to make additional moves, but that doesn't change the fact that New York shouldn't acquire Durant. He missed his opportunity to be a Knick five years ago.
KD has dealt with injuries over the past several seasons, but he played in 75 regular-season games in 2023-24, the most since he played 78 with the Warriors in 2018-19. Every star trade comes with risks, but the Knicks would be in trouble if they traded for an almost 36-year-old star only for him to get injured. Durant doesn't have the luxury of time.
If New York is interested in KD for whatever reason, is this a deal Leon Rose and Co. would approve?