New York Fans: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Knicks vs. Celtics with No Sweat
Bet big on basketball with a second chance to win if you miss at Caesars
New York has been slumping over the past two weeks, but you can take the sweat out of today’s matchup against Boston thanks to Caesars!
Caesars Sportsbook is rewarding you with a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up – giving you two chances to win big betting on New York.
Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll have another chance to win with a full refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook with this Daily Knicks link
- Use the promo code FSNBA1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
As long as you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more.
Once that’s done, your first bet at Caesars will automatically be backed by the house! And you can use your no-sweat bet on ANY of the many wagers available.
How to Bet on the Knicks at Caesars Sportsbook
There are several different fun ways for you to bet on New York with no sweat at Caesars.
You could keep it simple and bet on the Knicks to win or cover the spread. But there’s other ways to wager if you don’t think New York will win or cover.
You could instead bet on the total points scored, player props or a combination of your best bets into a same-game parlay!
Take a break from sweating through a Knicks game. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today!
Think the Knicks could win? Check out the new-user offer at FanDuel Sportsbook. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on New York to beat Boston. If the Knicks win, you'll get $150 in bonus bets! Sign up with FanDuel with this Daily Knicks link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.