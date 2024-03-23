Nets vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction and odds for Saturday, March 23 (Trust New York)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets matchup on Saturday afternoon.
By Peter Dewey
For the third time this season, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will battle for bragging rights in New York, although the Knicks have those locked up at this point in the season.
New York has two wins in Brooklyn already in the 2023-24 season, and the team is looking to stay strong as a home favorite against a Nets team that has lost five games in a row.
Brooklyn’s playoff chances are on life support, and the team is a major underdog in New York on Saturday. Can the Nets hang around?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday’s matinee matchup:
Nets vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Nets vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): MSG, YES Network
- Nets record: 26-44
- Knicks record: 41-28
Nets vs. Knicks injury reports
Nets injury report
- Jacob Gilyard – out
- Keon Johnson – out
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Ben Simmons – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Dennis Smith Jr. – probable
Knicks injury report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
Nets vs. Knicks key players to watch
Brooklyn Nets
Nic Claxton: Last time out against New York, Claxton dominated on the glass, grabbing 17 boards and scoring eight points in the five-point loss. With neither of these teams shooting the ball well this season, 22nd and 21st in effective field goal percentage, Claxton could be in line for a big rebounding game.
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Brunson had back-to-back 40-point games during the Knicks’ 3-1 road trip, and he’s been relied on heavily with Julius Randle still sidelined by a shoulder injury. Brunson had 30 on 11-of-22 shooting the last time these teams matched up.
Nets vs. Knicks prediction and pick
New York has a massive defensive advantage in this game, ranking No. 1 in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games while the Nets clock in at No. 19 in that category.
Even without Anunoby, New York was able to upset the Golden State Warriors on its road trip, and now it returns home where it is 14-11 against the spread as a home favorite.
Brooklyn, on the other hand, has been awful as a road underdog, going just 10-16 against the spread.
The Nets and Knicks did play a close game in their last meeting, but both teams look much different after deadline deals and New York’s injuries.
With Jalen Brunson playing some of his best basketball of the season, I think New York can handle business at home. Brooklyn is just 21st in the NBA in offensive rating and 22nd in effective field goal percentage.
The Nets will struggle to get going against this elite defense.
Pick: Knicks -7 (-110)
spread, but the Nuggets are just 11-15-1 against the spread as road favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.