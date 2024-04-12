Nets vs. Knicks NBA expert final score prediction and odds for Friday, April 12 (Take the under)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Nets-Knicks.
The New York Knicks have won three straight and four of five overall to continue their quest to grab the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. With two games to play, New York is just one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks following the Knicks’ 118-109 road victory over the Boston Celtics Thursday.
New York finishes its regular season with a two-game home stand against sub-.500 clubs, starting with the Nets. Brooklyn, though mathematically eliminated, has won three of four and six of nine overall and is coming off a four-point victory over the Raptors. Can New York pull away as a double-digit favorite? Here’s the betting preview of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Nets vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Nets vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Friday, April 12
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Nets record: 32-48
- Knicks record: 48-32
Nets vs. Knicks injury report
Brooklyn Nets
- Keita Bates-Diop (tibia): out
- Dorian Finney-Smith (knee): out
- Jacob Gilyard (hip): probable
- Cameron Johnson (toe): questionable
- Jaylen martin (ankle): out
- Day’Ron Sharpe (wrist): questionable
- Ben Simmons (back): out
- Dennis Smith Jr. (hip): out
- Dariq Whitehead (shin): out
New York Knicks
- Not yet submitted
Nets vs. Knicks key players to watch
Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas: A top-30 scorer in the NBA, Brooklyn’s first-round pick from three years ago has been the Nets’ leading scorer in eight consecutive games. Thomas has been putting up big scoring numbers with high usage. Thomas is only shooting 40.2% from the field in five April contests and is averaging over 20 field goal attempts per game since the beginning of March.
New York Knicks
Josh Hart: The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 9.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from the field. Hart is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, combining for 33 points (13-of-22 shooting) and 29 rebounds over the last two games.
Nets vs. Knicks prediction and pick
Brooklyn’s offense hasn’t traveled well this season as the injury-plagued Nets are 25th in the NBA in road scoring, putting up just 109.1 points per game outside of Barclays Center.
The Nets have been stymied by a Knicks’ defense that is No. 9 in the NBA in net rating. In three matchups, Brooklyn has averaged just 99.3 points per game and New York is 3-0 in those meetings with an average margin of victory of 12 points per game. Brooklyn is 10-18 ATS as a road underdog, which is the fourth-worst record in that spot in the NBA.
New York has been great at defending home court (17-11 ATS), although it’s fair to speculate if it’s a tough spot for the Knicks to finish a back-to-back as a big favorite after a road upset of the Celtics on Thursday. New York is just 4-8 ATS with no rest this season and the Knicks will face an above-average Brooklyn defense that is 14th in the NBA in scoring. The Knicks play at the NBA’s slowest pace, which doesn’t translate well to pulling away as a big favorite against a Nets’ defense that can force missed shots.
The first three matchups with these teams combined to average 210.6 points per game and unders at Madison Square Garden have been on fire (26-13) this season. Go below the total on Friday.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.