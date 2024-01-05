NBA Rumors: Knicks don't want to lose Mitchell Robinson in trade for All-Star big man
The New York Knicks trading for OG Anunoby without sending away a first-round pick signaled to the rest of the league that the organization is still pursuing a star. The million-dollar question is which star that might be. Donovan Mitchell? Maybe even Karl-Anthony Towns?
Like Mitchell, Towns is a player the Knicks have been interested in. He's a CAA client and a New Jersey native, but the last fact doesn't matter to New York. Leon Rose used to run the CAA basketball division, which is why the Knicks are associated with the agency.
Shams Charania said on Tuesday that New York is still interested in KAT, so maybe the 28-year-old will be the "big name" the Knicks eventually trade for.
On Thursday, Action Network's Matt Moore reported that New York doesn't want to lose Mitchell Robinson in a Towns trade.
Moore wrote that the Knicks want to use Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson like the Timberwolves are using Towns and Rudy Gobert.
"Notably, the Knicks have no intention of including the injured Mitchell Robinson, even if he were healthy. Robinson is out another 6-8 weeks before being re-evaluated, with speculation that he could miss the rest of the season. "- Matt Moore, Action Network
Moore also reported that Minnesota isn't interested in Julius Randle, so a third team would have to be looped in if the two sides were to work together on a trade. Trading for KAT to play the four would mean the end of Randle's days in New York.
The Timberwolves are 24-9, the top team in the West. The trade deadline is in a little over a month, and it'd be hard to see Minnesota parting ways with KAT before then, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. Maybe the Timberwolves will listen to offers for Towns over the summer. If so, is he the player the Knicks should go after? Stay tuned!