The New York Knicks are one of the eight teams left standing after group play of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The reward for New York is a trip to Milwaukee to face the Bucks, the only team the Knicks lost to in group play.

Love it or hate it, but so far, the In-Season Tournament has had the effect the league hoped it would. An otherwise typical Tuesday turned into an important one with several teams (like the Knicks) trying to advance to the next round.

Several New York players have voiced their support for the tournament, although Josh Hart did say the point differential messes with the integrity of the game. Hart did say that he already knows what he will do with the $500,000 each player and coach from the winning team will get.

Before his postgame interview started, Josh Hart had to show Julius Randle the watch that he wants 😂 pic.twitter.com/0alBaz09qL — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 1, 2023

If the Knicks beat the Bucks, they'll face the winner of the Pacers-Celtics game. There's a chance that New York will play Milwaukee and Boston, two of the top teams in the East, five times each this season. If the Knicks and Pacers lose in the quarterfinals, Obi Toppin will return to New York for the first time sooner than expected.

Here is the schedule for the In Season Tournament semfinals and the scenarios for East teams that lose in the quarterfinals: pic.twitter.com/Bjkduzq7sF — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 30, 2023

NBA In-Season Tournament bracket predictions

Monday, Dec. 4 (quarterfinals)

Celtics at Pacers (winner: Celtics)

Pelicans at Kings (winner: Kings)

Tuesday, Dec. 5 (quarterfinals)

Knicks at Bucks (winner: Knicks)

Suns at Lakers (winner: Suns)

Thursday, Dec. 7 (semifinals)

Knicks vs. Celtics (winner: Celtics)

Suns vs. Kings (winner: Kings)

Saturday, Dec. 9 (championship)

Celtics vs. Kings (winner: Kings)

Where will the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals and championship be held?

The NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals and championship will be held at a neutral location in Las Vegas.

What time is the Knicks' In-Season Tournament quarterfinal game?

New York will tip-off against Milwaukee on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.